Tucker Carlson Complains Biden Is Appointing Too Many Non-Whites to Federal Courts: ‘Race-Based Hiring’

Tucker Carlson criticized President Joe Biden for appointing a demographically disproportionate number of non-White judges to the federal bench.

“So the point of diversity, equity, and inclusion – as you’ve often heard – is to wind up with a leadership class that ‘looks like America,'” he told viewers on Monday night.

“Now, we think you should hire on the basis of merit, but that’s kind of an appealing idea,” he said. “The people who run the country should look like the country. That’s not what it’s about at all because no administration has ever looked less like America just by the numbers than the Biden administration.”

What he omitted is that even with those nominees confirmed, the judiciary remains disproportionately White and male relative to the U.S. population.

The host then cited a headcount by a Claremont Institute fellow.

“He found that out of 97 federal judges confirmed under Joe Biden, the total number of White men – five!” Carlson said. “Twenty-two are Black women. So, this is race-based hiring. It’s illegal, but it’s also not about looking like America. It’s about punishing people.”

However, when Biden came into office, the federal bench was overwhelmingly White – and still is, even with Biden’s judicial confirmations.

Sixty-nine percent of federal judges are White, a race that makes up 58% of the U.S. population. Meanwhile, 62% of the bench is male, though just under half the U.S. population is. And all judges of color – including Black, Latino, and Asian-American ones – amount to just 30% of the bench.

Carlson then aired a clip from the confirmation hearing of Biden judicial nominee Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren, who flubbed questions about the articles in the Constitution.

“She doesn’t know what’s in the Constitution, but she’s going to be a federal judge whose job it is to interpret the law against the Constitution,” Carlson said. “So degrading.”

After Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court last year, Carlson infamously demanded to see her LSAT scores. Jackson has since been confirmed and is the first Black woman to serve on the court.

“Americans in a democracy have a right to know,” he said at the time.

As Mediaite pointed out then, “Notably, there appears to be no record of Carlson publicly demanding to see the LSAT scores of other recent Supreme Court nominees.”

Watch above via Fox News.

