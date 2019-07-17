House Votes to Hold Barr, Wilbur Ross in Criminal Contempt Over Census Case

The House of Representatives voted to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt Wednesday afternoon.

The 230-to-198 vote comes after both Barr and Ross failed to comply with subpoenas calling for documents to related the Trump administration’s attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The White House responded to the vote by calling it “ridiculous” and insisting that House Democrats have “no right” to the documents.

“Yet another lawless attempt to harass the president and his administration,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement sent out to the press.

She added: “House Democrats know they have no legal right to these documents, but their shameful and cynical politics know no bounds.”

White House responds to House vote to hold AG Barr and Commerce Sec. Ross in criminal contempt, calling the vote "ridiculous." https://t.co/zMawkdjxxc pic.twitter.com/lMM1GUpRZK — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 17, 2019

Ross likewise called the vote to hold him in criminal contempt an “empty stunt,” in a statement made at the time of the vote, according to CNN.

The Justice Department noted in a statement that Democrats were playing “political games.”

DOJ statement on House vote holding AG Barr and Sec. Ross in contempt -> pic.twitter.com/s4KjLHYv1i — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) July 17, 2019

As the Washington Post noted, the vote will likely not have an impact since contempt matters are referred to the Department of Justice and “in this instance, the Justice Department would not prosecute itself.”

[Images via Getty Images]

