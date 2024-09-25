Independent Challenger Overtakes Nebraska’s Republican Senator in New Poll, Drops Scathing New Ad

Independent candidate Dan Osborn’s run to oust Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) this November has grabbed national attention as polls have shown a surprisingly close race, with a new survey out Tuesday even showing Osborn ahead by one point.

The latest SurveyUSA poll has Obsborn leading Fischer, the state’s senior senator, by one point, 45 to 44 percent. The poll of 558 likely voters also showed significant movement in how much of the electorate now feels they know enough about Osborn to make a decision. In the August version of the same poll, 47 percent of Nebraskans said they didn’t know enough about Osborn, compared to 24 percent in the September poll.

My name is Dan Osborn. I'm an independent labor leader running for Senate in Nebraska. I'm down only 1 point to Republican incumbent Deb Fischer! This could be the upset of the decade. Check out our NEW ad. 👇 pic.twitter.com/TRIdjTp8EI — Dan Osborn, Independent for Senate (@OsbornForSenate) September 24, 2024

Osborn’s name ID is certain to only increase as millions of dollars in ad buys are suddenly pouring into the Cornhusker State. Osborn dropped a new ad on Tuesday and hammered Fischer for breaking her promise to only serve two terms and accused her of selling out to special interests.

“The US Senate is a bunch of millionaires controlled by billionaires. My opponent, Deb Fisher, is part of the problem. She’s taken so much corporate cash. She should wear patches like NASCAR,” Osborn says to begin the ad, adding:

She’s gotten ten times richer in the Senate. She hasn’t held a public town hall since 2017. She promised to cut the deficit. She lied. She signed a two-term pledge, lied about term limits too. Deb lies, we just get stuck with the bill. Thanks, Deb. More of our money wasted. I’m Dan Osborne, an industrial mechanic who’s actually worked for a living. A Navy vet, Nebraskan independent. You’re going to hear a lot about me from Deb’s donors. The truth is, I’m running for U.S. Senate because people aren’t getting a fair shake. Costs are too high. Borders a mess. People like Deb waste our tax dollars on handouts to billionaires and corporations. If you want someone who works for them, vote for Deb. If you want someone who works for you, consider me. I’m Dan Osborne. I approve this message because the only thing on the back of my jacket is Nebraska.

KETV, ABC’s local Nebraska affiliate, covered the latest SurveyUSA poll and asked the Fischer campaign for a response. The outlet published a statement they received from Fischer’s campaign manager that said, “Dan Osborn claims to be an independent. But Osborn is funded by out-of-state Democrats, supports giving illegals social security, and loves Bernie Sanders. The more people learn about Dan Osborn, the more they learn he’s no independent at all.” KETV invited both Osborn and Fischer for a debate, which Fischer declined and will therefore instead host a town hall with Osborn.

A pro-Fischer PAC called Heartland Resurgence also began running a new ad, dubbing Osborn “Democrat Dan” while accusing him of being a typical Democrat masquerading as an independent. Earlier in the year, Nebraska’s Democratic Party said it was “betrayed” by Osborn after he said he would not accept their endorsement.

Nebraska has two senate races on the ballot this November as Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE), who was appointed to fill Sen. Ben Sasse’s (R-NE) just days after his term as governor ended, runs in a special election to keep his seat. Ricketts is currently polling 18 points ahead of his Democratic rival in the same poll that showed Osborn up one point.