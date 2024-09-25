Bernie Sanders Agrees with Elon Musk on ‘Solving Obesity’ With Government-Funded Ozempic

Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) found unlikely common ground with pro-Trump Elon Musk, citing the tech mogul as “right” on “solving obesity” in a Senate committee meeting on weight-loss drug prices on Tuesday.

Sanders, who sits as chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP), held a hearing on making weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy more affordable for millions of Americans who suffer from diabetes or struggle with obesity.

During the session the senator questioned drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Jørgensen on the company’s pricing practices but, in opening remarks, quoted a tweet by Musk.

Sanders began: “When we talk about differing political views, Elon Musk, not one of my usual allies, recently tweeted that: ‘Solving obesity reduces the risk of diseases like diabetes and improves quality of life.’”

The senator continued: “He’s right—we need to make appetite inhibitors available to anyone who wants them.”

Musk tweeted in support of Sanders’ weight-loss drug campaign directly on Sept. 17.

Isn’t there a generic version that costs much less? Solving obesity greatly reduces risk of other diseases, especially diabetes, and improves quality of life. We do need to find a way to make appetite inhibitors available to anyone who wants them. I don’t agree with Bernie… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2024

In response to footage of Sanders’ callout, Musk repeated his support.

Sanders argues that drugs like Ozempic could be produced for less than $100 a month, much cheaper than Novo Nordisk’s current $1,300 U.S. price tag and claims that the cost is “nothing less than excess corporate greed.”

Watch above on CSPAN.