FBI documents reveal President Donald Trump’s former adviser Roger Stone was warned by an unnamed Israeli official during the 2016 presidential election that Trump was “going to be defeated unless we intervene,” before claiming to “have critical intell[igence].”

The conversation, which featured redacted names, was made public in redacted FBI documents on Tuesday.

In August 2016, the unnamed individual messaged Stone, “Roger, hello from Jerusalem. Any progress? He is going to be defeated unless we intervene. We have critical intell. The key is in your hands! Back in the US next week. How is your Pneumonia? Thank you.”

Stone replied, “I am well. Matters complicated. Pondering. R.”

Politico noted that the documents “show Stone in touch with seemingly high-ranking Israeli officials attempting to arrange meetings with Trump during the heat of the 2016 campaign,” and “also provide clues about an attempt to procure some kind of ‘October surprise’ involving damaging information held by the Turkish government.”

Stone responded to the documents in a statement on Tuesday, claiming, “I have no trepidation about their release as they confirm there was no illegal activity and certainly no Russian collusion by me during the 2016 Election.”

“There is, to this day, no evidence that I had or knew about the source or content of the Wikileaks disclosures prior to their public release,” he continued.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]