comScore Ted Cruz Speaks on Cancun Trip as Protestors Chant 'Resign!'

‘It Was Obviously a Mistake’: Ted Cruz Speaks on His Trip to Cancun as Protestors Chant ‘Resign!’

By Aidan McLaughlinFeb 18th, 2021, 7:50 pm
Ted Cruz Comic Book Villains

Greg Nash/Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) spoke to reporters about his brief escape to Cancun, Mexico this week as his state suffered a devastating winter freeze and power crisis.

“It was obviously a mistake,” Cruz acknowledged. “In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a Dad.”

“From he moment I sat on the plane I began really second-guessing that decision,” he added. As he spoke, protestors could be heard off-camera chanting “RESIGN!”

In a statement issued Thursday, Cruz said he embarked on the trip to accompany his 10 and 12 year-old daughters. “With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” Cruz said in statement that sparked even more online outrage by appearing to put the blame for the vacation on his family. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”

 

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Aidan McLaughlin - Editor in Chief

Aidan McLaughlin is the Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: [email protected] Ask for Signal. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin

You may also like: