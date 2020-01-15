House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) warned senators not to “participate in the president’s crimes by covering them up,” Wednesday, after claiming that the “Senate is on trial as well” as President Donald Trump.

“There is an overwhelming case, beyond any reasonable doubt that the president betrayed the country by withholding federal funds appropriated by Congress, breaking the law in doing so, in order to extort a foreign government into intervening in our election to embarrass… to try to embarrass a potential political opponent of his,” declared Nadler during a press conference. “There’s overwhelming evidence of that.”

“We couldn’t wait because… I mean some people said, ‘We’ll take the election take care of it.” He’s trying to cheat in that election. So it is essential that we bring this impeachment to stop the president from trying to rig — well not from trying, he tried — from rigging the next election,” he continued. “It made sense to wait a while as more evidence piled up, but we have to proceed because the integrity of the election is at stake. Let me add one other thing. This is a test to the Constitution. The president’s conduct violates the Constitution in every single way.”

“The Senate is intended by the Constitution to conduct a fair trial. The American people know that in a trial you permit witnesses, you present the evidence. If the Senate doesn’t permit the introduction of all relative witnesses and of all documents that the House wants to introduce because the House is the prosecutor here, then the Senate is engaging in an unconstitutional and disgusting cover-up,” Nadler concluded. “The Senate is on trial as well as the president. Does the Senate conduct the trial according to the Constitution to vindicate the Republic? Or does the Senate participate in the president’s crimes by covering them up.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]