John Bolton Contradicts Trump on ‘Burner Phone’ Denial, Says He Discussed Them Multiple Times

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton contradicted Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that the former president did use the term “burner phones.”

Robert Costa and Bob Woodward reported in The Washington Post on Tuesday that the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol “is now investigating whether Trump communicated that day through backchannels, phones of aides or personal disposable phones, known as ‘burner phones.'”

Trump told the Post on Monday, “I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.”

However, Bolton told the Post on otherwise on Tuesday, saying Trump not only knows what burner phones are but used the words more than once.

As the Post reported:

One former Trump White House official disputed that. In an interview Tuesday afternoon, former national security adviser John Bolton said that he recalls Trump using the term “burner phones” in several discussions and that Trump was aware of its meaning. Bolton said he and Trump have spoken about how people have used “burner phones” to avoid having their calls scrutinized.

