John Fetterman Hits Back at Dr. Oz Campaign Mocking His Stroke With Vegetables Insult: ‘Could Never Imagine Ridiculing Someone’ for Their Health

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) offered a sad observation about the bitter state of American politics as he reacted to Dr. Mehmet Oz’s (R) campaign attacking him for having a stroke.

The contest between Fetterman and Oz continues to spill out on social media, and the two camps have engaged in a great deal of mudslinging throughout the race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA). Of course, Oz has gotten a great deal of mockery lately over his “crudités” video where he butchered the name of two grocery store chains while complaining about the price of vegetables.

Fetterman seized upon the video to paint Oz as out-of-touch, though the television doctor defended himself while claiming that his botched naming in the viral clip was due to a moment of exhaustion. In response, Oz’s senior communications advisor, Rachel Tripp, decided to take a personal shot at Fetterman’s health during a conversation she had with Insider.

“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life,” Tripp said, “then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly.”

Tripp’s comment has been taken as a low blow — given the fact that Fetterman suffered a stroke just after winning the Democratic primary in May, and he only recently returned to the campaign trail. On Tuesday, Fetterman expressed his gratitude to be alive while he responded to the Oz campaign’s insult:

“I had a stroke. I survived it. I’m truly so grateful to still be here today,” he said. “I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could never imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges.”

The Daily Beast’s Jake Lahut also reported on a letter that the Fetterman campaign sent out with several doctors rebuking Oz after the “vegetables” jab at his rival.

The Fetterman campaign is out with a letter signed by 100+ Pennsylvania doctors calling out Oz for his “ever eaten a vegetable in his life” comments: #PAsen pic.twitter.com/Ilo6DlNGbt — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) August 23, 2022

