Dr. Oz Can’t Stop Getting Owned By John Fetterman on Twitter

John Fetterman is having a lot of fun on Twitter at the expense of Dr. Mehmet Oz, his Republican rival for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat, and Oz can’t seem to stop stepping on rakes in his attempts to fight back.

Fetterman, who currently serves as the Keystone State’s lieutenant governor, has made Oz’s longtime residency in neighboring New Jersey a core part of his campaign messaging, mocking Oz as a millionaire celebrity out of touch with Pennsylvania’s blue collar voters.

One of Fetterman’s most memorable Twitter zingers was replying to an Oz campaign video to point out it was filmed at his New Jersey mansion that was profiled in People.

Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey. https://t.co/D9BDweZmym pic.twitter.com/pld8RLmWYv — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 7, 2022

The LG also hired Nicole Lavalle, better known as Snooki from Jersey Shore, to record a Cameo video for him to tweet at Oz, an online service that allows people to buy “personalized video messages” from celebrities. “Jersey will not forget you…And don’t worry! Because you’ll be back home in Jersey soon. This is only temporary. So good luck. You got this! And Jersey loves you. Mwah!” Lavalle enthusiastically says in the video, ending with her blowing a kiss to the camera.

Hey @DrOz 👋 JERSEY loves you + will not forget you!!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YmaXfMpzUK — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 14, 2022

Fetterman has deployed a veritable parade of well-known memes against Oz, ridiculing his attempts to distance himself from former President Donald Trump, a typo he made misspelling the name of his hometown on his statement of candidacy, and other missteps.

He’s also taken several of Oz’s social media posts from the campaign trail and pointed out how the television doctor is acting more like a “tourist” than a local, and hired an airplane banner to taunt Oz. Nearly every Oz post invites a joke from Fetterman and a pile-on from his supporters.

Ah yes, the trip to Pats + Geno’s — a rite of passage for every tourist. https://t.co/3v3iCe1y1k — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 15, 2022

To all yinz + youse down the shore today: hope you saw my very nice message ✈️ to one of NJ’s famous longtime residents 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xiVd6q5JIm — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 10, 2022

Philadelphia Magazine editor-at-large Ernest Owens, who has been covering Fetterman’s campaign since last year, wrote a long Twitter thread that lauded the Democrat’s Twitter warfare as a savvy strategy because he was “maximizing all of his resources (grassroots, social media, fundraising, outreach) very well,” so to dismiss the irreverent tweets as merely “successful shitposting” was “intellectually dishonest and misses what he’s been doing all along.”

THREAD: The reason why Fetterman has been successful is that he’s maximizing all of his resources (grassroots, social media, fundraising, outreach) very well. To sum all this up as successful shitposting is intellectually dishonest and misses what he’s been doing all along. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 18, 2022

The “Dr. Oz memes are fun,” but they are also bolstering Fetterman’s fundraising, a key asset in his primary victory and essential for his effort to flip the Senate seat blue, Owens continued.

Again, you national reporters get caught up in the viral social media posts and lose sight of the impact on the ground. While those are Dr. Oz memes are fun, they are also continuing his Fetterman’s massive fundraising that’s given him a large lead over his challengers. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 18, 2022

Fetterman knew Pennsylvanians better than Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta and he damn sure knows them better than Dr. Oz. The constant TV ads, social media posts, grassroots fundraisings is the perfect potion to crush Oz and it’s showing in the polls. Period. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 18, 2022

Fetterman’s messaging overall has been “resonating with voters,” argued Owens, and the combination of his TV ads, social media posts, and grassroots fundraising are “the perfect potion to crush Oz and it’s showing in the polls.”

One sign of a successful campaign messaging strategy is when it gets picked up by supporters who offer their own contributions to the theme. Oz’s social media post from the famed Philly cheesesteak venues drew a rebuke from one of them, Pat’s King of Steaks, tweeting back to ask him, “Do you even live in Pa?”

Do you even live in Pa? And can you spell the town you live in? 😂. — Pat’s King of Steaks (@PatsSteaks) July 15, 2022

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.