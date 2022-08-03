Josh Hawley Casts Lone ‘No’ Vote Against New NATO Memberships After McConnell Warned, ‘Good Luck’ Opposing Them

The Senate voted 95-1 on Wednesday to adopt a treaty accepting Sweden and Finland as members of the NATO alliance. A two-thirds vote in favor was required for passage.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was the sole senator to vote “No.” Meanwhile, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voted “Present.”

Before the vote, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) chided any senator considering voting against the measure.

“If any senator is looking for a defensible excuse to vote ‘No,’ I wish them good luck,” McConnell said.

Earlier in the day, Hawley delivered a floor speech and explained why he would be voting against the measure.

“Finland and Sweden want to expand NATO because it is in their national security interest to do so,” he stated. “And fair enough. The question that should properly be before us, however, is, is it in the United States’ interest to do so?”

Hawley went on to say “some in this town” believe “American foreign policy is about creating a liberal world order or nation-building overseas.”

Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Pat Leahy (D-VT), and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) did not vote.

Sweden and Finland are seeking memberships in the alliance amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which it invaded in February. The longtime security alliance includes a mutual defense clause, which states that an attack on one member state is an attack on all. NATO was formed in the late 1940s to serve as a check on potential Soviet aggression in Western Europe. When the Soviet Union collapsed, NATO remained and its memberships expanded. Some foreign policy experts have noted that Russia views NATO as a threat.

The House passed a resolution supporting the new NATO memberships last month. It was a symbolic move, however, as the House does not formally approve treaties.

