18 Republicans Vote Against Supporting NATO Bids for Sweden and Finland

The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to support the admission of Sweden and Finland into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Eighteen Republicans voted against the resolution. No Democrats voted against it.

Both countries are seeking admission to the security organization five months after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Finland shares a long land border with Russia, while Sweden borders Finland to its west.

The resolution has three components:

This resolution expresses support for Finland and Sweden’s historic decision to apply to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The resolution also opposes any attempt by the Russian government to obstruct Finland and Sweden’s decision to apply to join NATO. Finally, the resolution calls on the member states of NATO to formally support the accession of Finland and Sweden into the transatlantic alliance.

The 18 Republicans who voted against consisted of several members who have previously shown a penchant for voting against otherwise popular measures in the chamber.

The 18 votes against were cast by: Andy Biggs (AZ); Dan Bishop (NC); Lauren Boebert (CO); Madison Cawthorn (NC); Ben Cline (VA); Michael Cloud (TX); Warren Davidson (OH); Matt Gaetz (FL); Bob Good (VA); Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA); H. Morgan Griffith (VA); Thomas Massie (KY); Tom McClintock (CA); Mary Miller (IL); Ralph Norman (S.C.); Matthew Rosendale (MT); Chip Roy (TX); Jeff Van Drew (NJ).

The vote was a symbolic one, as House approval is not required to admit new NATO members. However, Senate consent will be required to approve if current NATO countries vote to admit the nations as members. But that is not a certainty.

On Monday, NATO member Turkey said it vowed to “freeze” the process if Sweden and Finland “do not take the necessary steps” to clamp down on terrorist organizations. In June, the three countries signed an agreement whereby Sweden and Finland made promises regarding terrorism and arms exports as a condition for Turkey to approve their bids.

Some members of Congress have expressed concerns that expanding NATO would be viewed by Russia as a hostile provocation, as Russia regards the organization as a threat to its sphere of influence, if not its homeland.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com