A new report from NBC News says that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) will join the 2024 presidential race in a conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter Wednesday.

According to reporters Dasha Burns and Matt Dixon:

Musk and DeSantis will host an event on Twitter Spaces, the site’s platform for audio chats, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur who is a Musk confidant and DeSantis supporter.

The long-awaited announcement of his candidacy is expected to be accompanied by a launch video. A campaign website also appeared to have made a soft launch on Tuesday, although it is currently devoid of content.

It’s not clear whether Musk will endorse DeSantis during the event.

DeSantis has long trailed only former president Donald Trump in polling of the GOP presidential primary field and had been closing the gap between himself and Trump until the former president was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury earlier this year.

Trump as well as the other declared candidates in the race, including former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, have launched broadsides against DeSantis for months.

For his part, the former president has tested out several new nicknames, including “Meatball Ron” and “Ron DeSanctimonious.” Haley, meanwhile, has critiqued DeSantis for his ongoing battle with Disney. Both have argued that DeSantis’s perceived personality deficiencies will hold him back, with Haley deeming him “Trump without the charm” and Trump arguing that he needs a “personality transplant.”

Despite the attacks, DeSantis has remained firmly entrenched in second place in every major poll of the race and rolled out long lists of endorsements from officials in Florida and early primary states.

The Florida governor has mostly ignored the attacks on him, but has dinged Trump on abortion and his response to the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Watch coverage of the upcoming announcement above via Fox News.

This is a developing story and will be updated…

