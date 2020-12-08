Republicans forced the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies into a stalemate by refusing to recognize Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Politico’s Heather Caygle reports that the committee was called on Tuesday to address a motion that would acknowledge Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice-President-Elect, and would initiate plans for their inauguration. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) raised the resolution and was supported by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN.) The vote failed, however, when it was blocked by Committee Chairman Roy Blunt (R-MO), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

The resolution was very basic, per folks with knowledge. It would’ve notified American people that Congress is preparing for inauguration of Biden and Harris “in coordination with health experts” as “we observe this transition of power.” — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 8, 2020

.@LeaderHoyer tells reporters the congressional inaugural committee (also includes Pelosi, McConnell, Blunt, McCarthy and Klobuchar) did not approve a motion acknowledging Biden’s victory. All three Republicans voted against the measure, per Hoyer. — Ben Siegel (@benyc) December 8, 2020

