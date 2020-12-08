comScore

JUST IN: Republicans on Inaugural Committee Block Resolution Recognizing Joe Biden as President-Elect

By Ken MeyerDec 8th, 2020, 12:47 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Republicans forced the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies into a stalemate by refusing to recognize Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Politico’s Heather Caygle reports that the committee was called on Tuesday to address a motion that would acknowledge Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice-President-Elect, and would initiate plans for their inauguration. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) raised the resolution and was supported by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN.) The vote failed, however, when it was blocked by Committee Chairman Roy Blunt (R-MO), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

