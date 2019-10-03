Justice Democrats co-founder Kyle Kulinski criticized CNN and MSNBC on Thursday for failing to do as much investigative journalism into President Donald Trump as Fox News has been doing into former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Fox News is much more impactful than CNN or MSNBC. The former is digging into Biden’s every financial move & looking for corruption,” Kulinski declared on Twitter. “CNN & MSNBC just whine about mean Trump tweets. How about you dig into Trump’s financial history & find *his* corruption you fucking dopes!”

“If your network is 1) pretending Biden isn’t corrupt, and 2) just bitching about mean tweets, it’s no wonder you struggle to beat these loathsome Republicans!” he continued in another post. “Why hasn’t the media done 1,000 segments on emoluments and the Trump backed genocide in Yemen?!”

Kulinski added, “Democrats love to whine & police the confines of the debate and draw neat lines around what they think is and isn’t allowed to be discussed. That’s not how this works you colossal losers. They went there, now you go back twice as hard. You can’t put the genie back in the bottle.”

Kulinski, who also runs the online political commentary show Secular Talk, co-founded Justice Democrats with The Young Turks creator Cenk Uygur, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) former Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti, and former Wikimedia Foundation Chief Revenue Officer Zack Exley in 2017.

The organization was key in backing Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) in the 2018 elections.

