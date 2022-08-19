Trump-backed GOP candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, endorsed Jarrin Jackson for Oklahoma state Senate on Thursday. The endorsement raised eyebrows across the media as recent reports have uncovered Jackson’s long history of anti-Semitic and homophobic statements.

The Oklahoman reported in July that Jackson “said being gay is ‘disgusting,’ called the LGBTQ lifestyle the ‘gateway to pedophilia’ and said he is not ‘beholden to Jews’ in posts and videos on right-wing social media platforms.”

The report noted that Jackson posted on Telegram in January, “All Jews will go to hell if they don’t believe the gospel of Jesus Christ … just like everybody else.” He added, “I love Jews because Christ told me to, not because they deserve it.”

Jackson shared Lake’s endorsement on social media Thursday. He wrote, “I am honored to be endorsed by the #AmericaFirst (and Trump-endorsed) warrior who drained the McCain swamp in Arizona and is now the GOP nominee for governor in Arizona – Kari Lake. She is a rising star and her endorsement is a big deal! Thank you, Kari!”

Lake’s endorsement read, “We need fighters in EVERY state that’s why I’m proud to endorse Jarrin Jackson for Oklahoma state senate! Jarrin is an America First patriot and does so much to advance our America First movement. RINOs & the Soros media attack him relentlessly because he’s over the target.”

Lake has been a lightning rod of controversy for her continued spreading of the debunked allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and her recent attacks on the federal government.

Jackson’s primary runoff is on August 23rd.

