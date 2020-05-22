<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Karl Rove, the former deputy White House chief of staff to President George W. Bush, denied a Business Insider report which claimed he advising President Donald Trump, Thursday.

After being asked about the report on Fox News Radio’s The Guy Benson Show, Rove said, “Well first of all, don’t believe everything you read in the press.”

“Look I like Brad Parscale, I consider him a friend, I’ve become quite a fan. I think he’s got a sharp mind and great instincts, and he’s actually called and asked — having been through this drill trying to reelect a president myself — he’s kind enough to call and occasionally say ‘what do you think about this?’ or ‘should I be worried about that?’” Rove explained, adding, however, “The idea that I’m somehow deeply engrained in the Trump campaign… I’ve got a busy life with Fox and Wall Street Journal and speeches.”

Host Guy Benson pushed, “Would it be fair to say that you are occasionally informally advising the Trump campaign?” to which Rove responded, “I think that’s even too far.”

“Occasionally he’s even kind enough to call me and say ‘what do you think about this?’ and I’m happy to give him my unvarnished advice and he can do with it what he will,” Rove declared.

The Business Insider report claimed Rove was “helping President Donald Trump’s reelection bid, focusing on voter-outreach efforts and swing-state strategies,” citing “four GOP operatives familiar with the effort.”

“Rove has been informally advising both Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and the president’s son-in-law and uber White House adviser Jared Kushner,” the report went on.

