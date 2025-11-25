Karoline Leavitt Says Trump ‘Laughed’ At ‘Fake News’ Report on Firing Kash Patel

President Donald Trump “laughed” at a “totally false” MS NOW report he was considering firing FBI Director Kash Patel, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

Leavitt, in a post on X, said the story was “completely made up.” She said she was in the Oval Office with both Trump and Patel when the report was published on Tuesday — spurring Trump to take a quick picture standing alongside the FBI boss. Leavitt posted the photo, with both men smiling and giving Trump’s patented thumbs-up gesture.

“What? That’s totally false. Come on, Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job!” Trump said, according to Leavitt.

This story is completely made up. In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel. I read the headline to the President and he laughed. He said: “What? That’s… https://t.co/qbsy0nW2Bg pic.twitter.com/aNL5Qw9MA8 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 25, 2025

The White House’s response came an hour after MS NOW reported Trump was “considering removing Kash Patel as FBI director in the coming months, as he and his top aides have grown increasingly frustrated by the unflattering headlines Patel has recently generated.” That report was based on “three people with knowledge of the situation.”

One headline Trump disliked, according to MS NOW, was the report Patel was using a government jet to go watch his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform. Patel deemed that story “fake news” earlier this month.

MS NOW anchor Katy Tur spoke to one of the authors of the Tuesday report, justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian, soon after it broke.

“Well, Katy, I should say, first of all, all the qualifiers apply here. With Donald Trump and personnel decisions, you never actually know exactly what’s going on. But we are being told that Kash Patel, the FBI director, is on increasingly thin ice, and the president is considering replacing him by the end of the year with Andrew Bailey, the former attorney general of Missouri, who is acting now as co-deputy FBI director along with Dan Bongino,” Dilanian told her.

Dilanian added that Trump was upset by “premature tweets” that Patel sent related to the investigation into the murder of Charlie Kirk.