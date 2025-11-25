Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) admitted that the Democratic Party “failed” in his generation and made “terrible mistakes” in a scathing review of his own party.

In a conversation published on Monday by The New York Times, Booker expressed his disappointment in his own party to Times’s opinion editorial director David Leonhardt.

“In the Democratic Party, I want to have a very tough conversation. I want it to be a competition of ideas about what our party is going to look like. I’m one of those people who’s saying our party has failed. They’ve made terrible mistakes. I want us to emerge in this moment not focusing on party but refocusing on people,” Booker said.

Booker cited his grandfather as part of a successful period for the Democratic Party under late President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Booker argued Roosevelt offered “clear vision that this was going to be the nation where working people would have dignity at work, would be able to afford a home, would be able to afford to raise their children and give them a better life.”

Booker also took issue with his party’s attitude towards social media. He argued Democrats didn’t embrace platforms like TikTok enough and instead put preference on platforms like MS NOW (formerly MSNBC).

“My fellow Democrats, you guys are running to go do MSNBC — and I love my MSNBC — but that only got 100,000 views. I can show you on my platforms that one video of mine can get more than the top-rated views on MSNBC,” he said.

The New Jersey senator warned his party that they need to focus on issues like affordability, blasting modern Democrats for failing to set the next generation up for economic success. Booker noted his father did better than his grandfather and so on with Booker, but that may not continue in the generation following the senator.

“My father would look at my brother and me growing up in a suburban home in New Jersey and say, ‘Boy, don’t you dare walk around this house like you hit a triple. You were born on third base.’ But that’s the dream for every generation. And the Democratic Party has failed in my generation,” Booker said.

