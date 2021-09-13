While many Americans were likely enjoying the old Sunday, fun day by binge-watching the NFL Red Zone on the first full day of the 2021-22 NFL season, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was Tweeting about vaccine mandates, in a remarkably pithy manner.

“NO VACCINE MANDATES” McCarthy Tweeted Sunday afternoon, which can be interpreted as a three-word missive to fellow members of his Republican caucus to focus on President Joe Biden’s recent speech announcing a new vaccine policy for business with 100 or more employees designed to abate the still very deadly Covid-19 pandemic. McCarthy tweeted:

NO VACCINE MANDATES. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 12, 2021

Biden’s new policy that requires companies to have their employees get vaccinated or opt for weekly testing comes when Covid-19 cases and deaths are still spiking. The vast majority of Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated patients, like, 99 out of 100.

But, the idea of mandating vaccines (which is not exactly correct given the weekly Covid test option for those opposed) is clearly a wedge issue that the Republican party wants to paint as government overreach. It overlooks, however, the number of mandatory vaccines already on the books. For example, students at almost any public or independent school must prove they are inoculated for polio, rubella, and other deadly pathogens. Eric Garcia made this point:

I'm sure he is aware there are already mandatory vaccines in our country for school, military and others. He and the republicans are saying this to anger people into contributing to their campaign and vote for them. What's next suing cows?? Oh wait someone beat him to the punch. https://t.co/dyP6we0il0 — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) September 13, 2021

The apparent double standard on required vaccinations was largely the message for many on Twitter who ridiculed the House Minority Leader, many of which have been curated below for your infotainment pleasure. To wit:

If the coronavirus had a Twitter account: https://t.co/iZbcATHelr — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) September 13, 2021

Like none? At all? For anything? Anywhere? Is that what we're doing now. https://t.co/qDw3AOXXrI — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 13, 2021

Counter-argument: Let's defeat the pandemic to save lives and keep fueling the fastest economic growth in decades. https://t.co/8Y4ChAptI7 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 12, 2021

NO TRAITORS IN CONGRESS. https://t.co/Rbp2toeCcD — Bob Levine (@idguy) September 12, 2021

Republicans like the COVID pandemic and don't want it to end. https://t.co/Jnap9tVHpv — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) September 13, 2021

Children are at risk when adults act like children. https://t.co/5wkU6iGoqc — Jeff Schogol (@JeffSchogol) September 12, 2021

GOP leader officially supports the spread of smallpox, polio and COVID. https://t.co/C189uBQXib — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) September 12, 2021

The playbook here is to persuade people marooned on misinformation islands constructed by the extreme right that Democrats are totalitarians.

When in fact, as the House Minority Leader knows, the first authoritarian uprising in America history was fomented by his party leader. https://t.co/C0QrRH0zVw — Nina Burleigh (@ninaburleigh) September 13, 2021

