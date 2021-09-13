Kevin McCarthy Ridiculed for Tweeting ‘NO VACCINE MANDATES’: ‘If the Coronavirus Had a Twitter Account’
While many Americans were likely enjoying the old Sunday, fun day by binge-watching the NFL Red Zone on the first full day of the 2021-22 NFL season, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was Tweeting about vaccine mandates, in a remarkably pithy manner.
“NO VACCINE MANDATES” McCarthy Tweeted Sunday afternoon, which can be interpreted as a three-word missive to fellow members of his Republican caucus to focus on President Joe Biden’s recent speech announcing a new vaccine policy for business with 100 or more employees designed to abate the still very deadly Covid-19 pandemic. McCarthy tweeted:
Biden’s new policy that requires companies to have their employees get vaccinated or opt for weekly testing comes when Covid-19 cases and deaths are still spiking. The vast majority of Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated patients, like, 99 out of 100.
But, the idea of mandating vaccines (which is not exactly correct given the weekly Covid test option for those opposed) is clearly a wedge issue that the Republican party wants to paint as government overreach. It overlooks, however, the number of mandatory vaccines already on the books. For example, students at almost any public or independent school must prove they are inoculated for polio, rubella, and other deadly pathogens. Eric Garcia made this point:
The apparent double standard on required vaccinations was largely the message for many on Twitter who ridiculed the House Minority Leader, many of which have been curated below for your infotainment pleasure. To wit:
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com