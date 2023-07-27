Kevin McCarthy Tells Reporter He Has ‘No Concern’ About Mitch McConnell’s Health After Freezing Incident

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said that he shared no concerns about Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell‘s health following the freezing incident on Wednesday.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, McConnell suddenly froze at the podium and was silent for 30 seconds before his colleagues and staff escorted him away. McConnell told reporters after the incident that he was fine, but did not elaborate any further.

A reporter asked McCarthy on Capitol Hill on Thursday about whether he was concerned with his Senate colleagues health and if has spoken to him since the event.

“I have no concern. I actually met with Leader McConnell twice yesterday after this incident. I met with him at 3:00. He came in. We had a regular meeting,” McCarthy said. “We talk about the future legislation we have going, appropriations…what’s happening in the Senate.”

The speaker added, “Then later that night, there was an event, Major League Baseball, where he gave a speech and I spoke after him. So, no, I have no concern.”

Following McConnell’s mishap, pundits and medical experts in the media have speculated the GOP Senate leader suffered a neurological event, such as a stroke.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

