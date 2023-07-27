Trump Campaign Hammers DeSantis Over Feud With Congressman Byron Donalds: ‘A Disgrace’

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign lashed out at Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his campaign on Thursday for attacking Republican Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL).

The GOP infighting kicked off when Donalds publicly criticized Florida’s new Black history curriculum, which includes teaching students that slaves learned beneficial skills. Donalds said Wednesday that the part of the curriculum that “features the personal benefits of slavery is wrong & needs to be adjusted.”

Jeremy Redfern, the press secretary for DeSantis, slammed Donalds as a “supposed conservative” and accused him of “pushing the same false narrative that originated from the White House.”

Trump’s campaign hit back in a statement provided to Mediaite by top aide Jason Miller:

Congressman Byron Donalds is a conservative hero. The Republican Party is lucky to have him as a leader, and President Trump is honored to have his endorsement. The Congressman also calls it like he sees it, and if he thinks something is BS, he’ll tell you. That’s why we like him so much. For the OFFICIAL office of the Governor, and (what’s left of) Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign to attempt to smear Congressman Donalds like this is a disgrace – and it’s indicative of why DeSantis has plummeted faster than any presidential candidate in history. Ron DeSantis needs to look in the mirror and recognize that at his current trajectory, it’s not just 2024 that is dead for him, but 2028 as well. DeSantis’ continued misguided attacks are only helping Joe Biden, and if that’s his goal, DeSantis should just get out of the race.

Donalds also hit back at DeSantis’s campaign, writing on Twitter, “What’s crazy to me is I expressed support for the vast majority of the new African American history standards and happened to oppose one sentence that seemed to dignify the skills gained by slaves as a result of their enslavement. Anyone who can’t accurately interpret what I said is disingenuous and is desperately attempting to score political points. Just another reason why l’m proud to have endorsed

President Donald J. Trump!”

