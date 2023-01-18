Kyle Rittenhouse Sees Second Rally Canceled As He Lashes Out at ‘Woke Mob’

Kyle Rittenhouse lashed out at the “woke mob” after two events featuring him as a speaker were canceled in a matter of days.

An event planned for this week at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas was cancelled. Hotel officials announced less than 24 hours before the “private reception” that it was not happening, an announcement that came only shortly after Rittenhouse promoted the event on social media.

“We do not speak on behalf of our tenants, but want to emphasize this event did not align with our property’s core event guidelines,” a spokesperson told KNTV.

This event is located in Las Vegas Nevada. In the oak room at the Venetian https://t.co/UBNERQEPFS — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) January 16, 2023

Rittenhouse is having trouble finding venues to host events with him involved. Last week a Texas brewery nixed a planned event and released a statement putting distance between them and Rittenhouse.

Speaking to Sebastian Gorka on Thursday, Rittenhouse blamed the “woke mob” for the cancellations, claiming backlash follows each time he promotes one of these events on social media.

“But just recently, as of this morning, the Oak Room room at the Venetian canceled us and bent to the woke mob saying we aren’t going to host you guys anymore,” Rittenhouse said on the America First podcast.

He also blasted the Texas brewing company that cancelled his event once again, claiming they are not apolitical as their statement regarding him suggested.

“They said they are apolitical, but after doing a dive into their social media, they’ve hosted Pride parades, they’ve had political events there. It’s just because of my name and they’re just being unfair and biased,” he said.

