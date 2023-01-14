Texas Brewery Nixes Kyle Rittenhouse Rally, and He Claims He’s Been ‘Censored’

Kyle Rittenhouse is claiming he’s been “censored” after a Texas brewery canceled a planned rally involving Rittenhouse, announcing it did not “reflect our values.”

Rittenhouse was to host an ant-censorship rally at the end of the month at Southern Star Brewing Company in Conroe, Texas. The brewery announced this week though that they were backing out of the rally, saying they just want to make beer.

The company announced:

Southern star brewery is an apolitical organization. But we feel that this event doesn’t reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don’t do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer.

Rittenhouse responded on Friday in a Twitter post claiming the cancellation of the event is the latest form of censorship he’s faced.

Rittenhouse said:

“It’s really disappointing to see that places continue to censor me and not allow my voice and many other voices to be heard because they bend to the woke crowd. I’ll keep you guys updated on the event on the 26th that I was supposed to speak at.”

Rittenhouse wrote later that he doesn’t support companies that “don’t support the First Amendment.”

In another tweet, Rittenhouse accused the brewery of “censoring a censorship rally.”

Rittenhouse was thrust under the national spotlight during a heated trial in which he was acquitted of fatally shooting two people during a protest that had grown violent in 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The organizer of the upcoming event involving Rittenhouse was Defiance Press, a Texas conservative publisher, and a spokesperson for the canceled rally said it will “definitely” happen elsewhere, according to the Texas Tribune.

A trivia night is being held at Southern Star Brewing later this month in place of Rittenhouse’s rally, according to their website.

