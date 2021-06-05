Lara Trump Says She’s Not Running for NC Senate in 2022, But Leaves Door Open for Future Race

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, told a crowd at the North Carolina Republican Convention that she had decided not to run for North Carolina’s Senate seat in 2022, citing her love for her family.

Trump was asked up on stage by her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, and she thanked the crowd for their support and encouragement.

However, she continued, due to the young ages of her children, “it is going to be very hard for me to enter this Senate race right now.”

“But, I am saying no for now, not no forever,” she said, and explained that she was joining former President Trump to endorse “a very special person who is going to do an amazing job as your next Senator.”

After Trump finished her remarks, the former president called up to the stage Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), who announced he would be running for that Senate seat. Former President Trump then gave Budd his “complete and total endorsement.”

