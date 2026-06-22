‘Laundering Antisemitism’: Mamdani Sparks Firestorm on the Left by Calling AIPAC ‘Monsters’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) sparked a fierce debate over the weekend after he called AIPAC “monsters” during a Brooklyn rally late last week for his slate of candidates in New York’s primary night on Tuesday.

Mamdani was joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at the rally, which promoted candidates mostly affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America, a party known for its vehement anti-Israel posture. The rally included two House candidates in former city comptroller Brad Lander and Darializa Avila Chevalier, who helped organize the controversial protest encampment at Columbia University.

“And we need that because, as Gramsci once wrote, ‘The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born. Now is the time of monsters,’” Mamdani said during his speech, quoting the Marxist philosopher Antonio Francesco Gramsci.

“These monsters take many forms today: in those who fund television ads that blanket the airwaves with misleading and bad-faith attacks about Claire, Brad, and Dari; those who would rather spend far more on political contributions than they would ever be made to pay in taxes; in AIPAC, for whom the only thing more frightening than democracy being allowed to run its course is an end to the genocide in Netanyahu’s wars,” he continued, adding:

They move millions in dark money to accomplish a single goal: to preserve their power, so that they can turn us against one another instead of turning our leaders toward the moral change we all know to be necessary. In a politics that for too long has asked working people to lower their expectations, to settle for less, to become satisfied with small victories while our wages grow even smaller and our costs grow even larger; to resign ourselves to resignation, to accept the unacceptable. In the wealthiest city, in the wealthiest country in the history of the world, we need not live in fear of monsters any longer.

Mamdani’s remarks quickly went viral online and sparked fierce criticism from the right and within his own party.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) shared the clip and added, “‘Monsters.’ ‘Dark money.’ A hidden hand ‘turning us against one another.’ Swap ‘AIPAC’ for ‘Jews’ and it’s the oldest antisemitic conspiracy theory in the books. That’s not criticizing a lobby.”

He added:

That’s laundering antisemitism from your podium as Mayor of a city with more than a million Jews. This bullshit is dangerous. If you want to talk about real monsters let’s start with the North Koreans, Russians, Sudanese, the Iranian regime, and their proxies — Hamas, Hezbollah, PIJ — and other terrorist groups who’ve killed scores of Americans.

“Monsters.” “Dark money.” A hidden hand “turning us against one another.” Swap “AIPAC” for “Jews” and it’s the oldest antisemitic conspiracy theory in the books. That’s not criticizing a lobby. That’s laundering antisemitism from your podium as Mayor of a city with more than a… https://t.co/KOJ2HaImFE — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) June 21, 2026

Georgia state Rep. Esther Panitch (D) added, “Mamdani is an antisemite b/c he believes that Israel has no right to exist as the Jewish state and no right to defend herself from attacks. He is dangerous to Jews and his followers who parrot these anti AIPAC (aka Jews) messages are dangerous to Jews.”

#gapol. Mamdani is an antisemite b/c he believes that Israel has no right to exist as the Jewish state and no right to defend herself from attacks. He is dangerous to Jews and his followers who parrot these anti AIPAC (aka Jews) messages are dangerous to Jews. https://t.co/RbGBAn4LVq — Rep. Esther Panitch (@epanitch) June 21, 2026

Mamdani also found defenders on the progressive left. CNN commentator and influencer Adam Mockler added, “This is what true leadership looks like.”

This is what true leadership looks like. https://t.co/uqSGQFF8FI — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) June 21, 2026

Below are some more reactions:

100% this. I have friends who still support Mamdani and find him “charming.” Please know you are alienating your Jewish friends by not recognizing how blatantly he publicly despises us. If he targeted Indians, Black people, Asians, Latinos … people would call him out. https://t.co/0TuYTj64kk — Mark Suster (@msuster) June 21, 2026

It's been three days since Mayor Mamdani took the stage to demonize and denigrate his Jewish constituents. I initially didn’t say anything because I felt certain he would retract his incendiary comments or at least explain them. I was wrong. This is the kind of bigoted… https://t.co/c9P1QyJyU3 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) June 21, 2026

After watching @NYCMayor's recent speech at a political rally, I wanted to offer these thoughts to him. Mayor Mamdani, referring to fellow New Yorkers as “monsters” is outrageous and dangerous, and the impact of your words extends far beyond politics. It’s not only about your… https://t.co/q1sk86fFkL — Ted Deutch, CEO of American Jewish Committee (@AJCCEO) June 22, 2026

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is working very hard to put the antisemitism back into socialism. The last time politicians explicitly mixed antisemitism and socialism in Germany in the 1920s, who also blamed an international cabal of Jews who secretly controlled politics in Germany, it… https://t.co/aSLjze9Ppt — Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) June 19, 2026

About an hour after Mamdani blood-libeled AIPAC, a Florida man was arrested for plotting a mass shooting at an AIPAC office. Whether it’s here in the U.S., or in Israel, Dem politicians want Jews dead. https://t.co/RkV12rRqgT — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) June 20, 2026

Mamdani critics have accused him of engaging in antisemitic tropes by calling AIPAC "monsters." At City Hall just now, he defends using the phrase, saying he was quoting Antonio Gramsci to make a "broad" point about "the untenable nature" of the status quo in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/Ob9s0KV4go — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) June 22, 2026

Zohran Mamdani made a devastating mistake when he decided to join the racist Democratic Socialists of America in going after @EspaillatNY. NYC relies heavily on its congressional delegation and his decision to go to war against the chair of the Hispanic caucus just so he can… — Rabbi Poupko (@RabbiPoupko) June 22, 2026

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