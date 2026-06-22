Elon Musk Vows to Sue ‘Liar’ Democratic Lawmaker Who Suggested He Killed 4.5 Million Kids With DOGE Cuts

Elon Musk said he is going to sue Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on Monday, one day after the liberal lawmaker claimed the SpaceX boss “possibly sentenced to death” 4.5 million kids with his DOGE budget cuts.

“Time to sue this liar,” Musk posted in response to a New York Post story about Khanna’s comments.

He followed that up 17 minutes later with a post explaining how DOGE went about cutting funds:

The standard applied by DOGE was very simple and easy: Provide contact information for the recipients of aid, so that we can confirm it is not fraudulent. The reality is that money was being sent to corrupt politicians under the guise of aid! Liars and stock insider traders like Ro the Robber should be in prison!!

Musk’s lawsuit threat comes after Khanna said the Tesla CEO needs to be probed as soon as Democrats are back in control of Congress.

“He needs to be subpoenaed, he needs to face investigation, he needs to answer for what he did with DOGE. It’s not just ‘let’s move on,” Khanna said on the I’ve Had It podcast.

Khanna told co-host Jennifer Welch a moment earlier that many people were celebrating Musk making thousands of SpaceX employees millionaires recently when the rocket company went public. But that means nothing when compared to the damage Musk has inflicted on humanity, according to Khanna.

“Once we take power, there needs to be accountability. There needs to be accountability for Elon Musk,” Khanna continued. “You know, they’re celebrating that he created 4,400 millionaires, but they don’t talk about the 4.5 million children around the world who he possibly sentenced to death by dismantling USAID.”

Welch said she couldn’t agree more with Khanna. She called it disgusting to see people celebrating Musk making other people millionaires while overlooking the government cuts he spearheaded while leading DOGE for President Donald Trump.

Khanna’s criticism of Musk stood out, considering his district includes Fremont – where 20,000 people work at the Tesla factory.

Musk became the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s IPO, which has led to a fair amount of criticism from liberals and media pundits lately.

Former New York Times columnist Paul Krugman said only a “rigged system” could allow Musk to get so wealthy, while talking heads on CNN and MS NOW lamented that a “white supremacist” like Musk was the world’s first trillionaire.

Musk in the past has said claims he is a white supremacist and antisemite are absurd, and told CNBC a few years ago he was “pro-semite, if anything.”

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