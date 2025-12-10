Lauren Boebert Gains Entry to Exclusive George Santos Party After Her Staffers Were Denied at the Door

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) managed to gain entry to the recently-freed former Congressman George Santos’ Christmas party on Tuesday. Her staffers, however, were left in the cold.

According to TMZ, which captured the awkward moment Boebert was held up by a bouncer outside Santos’ party, only one of her staffers was on the guest list to enter, and the rest of them were denied entry at the door.

Boebert could be seen pleading with the bouncer, former Matt Gaetz Show producer Vish Burra – who was fired from One America News last month after he shared a “highly offensive” video on social media.

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert was looking to have a fun night out with her staff at George Santos' holiday party in D.C. — but the vibe shifted quickly when her aides got bounced at the door. 😬 https://t.co/ssm5LYk5eD pic.twitter.com/4AKkCZ4v3R — TMZ (@TMZ) December 10, 2025

Burra previously served as Santos’ aide before the congressman was expelled from Congress and imprisoned earlier this year.

Santos was released from prison in October after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence.

“I know you’re on the list, Lauren,” Burra could be heard telling Boebert, who showed up with a group of staffers.

In a social media post made after the party, Burra explained, “Being the bouncer for the Santos Claus 2025 Christmas Party is not for the faint of heart, but all of you must understand: THE QUEEN SANTOS GETS WHAT SHE WANTS, AND SHE ONLY WANTED HANDPICKED PEOPLE ON THE LIST!”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) also reportedly had some of her staffers turned away at the door.

Santos’ exclusive guest list for the party included several members of Congress, including Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

The guest list also included at least two other people who, like Santos, have also seen the inside of a prison cell for fraud – convicted fraudsters Martin Shkreli and Anna Delvey.

Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney was also in attendance, according to TMZ.

“I’m glad he’s out of prison,” Rep. Burchett told TMZ outside the event. “The party was rocking, man.”

He recalled, “I saw people getting turned away while I was coming in. I’m not used to that,” adding, “They had caviar, which I’ve never actually seen in real life… They had these humongous shrimp and then they had that chocolate fountain.”