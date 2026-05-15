Trump Wavers on Freeing Imprisoned Chinese Catholic Activist Despite 2024 Campaign Promise: ‘Would Be a Tough One’

President Donald Trump cast doubt on the possibility of freeing a Catholic activist from a Chinese prison following his recent meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Trump met with the Chinese president on Thursday in another round of high-stakes talks covering a variety of issues. Joining Trump on the trip to China were a handful of some of the most powerful businessmen in the world, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook.

Following his meeting with President Xi, Trump revealed that he brought up two prisoners that he wanted released from Chinese detention — pastor Ezra Jin and Catholic activist Jimmy Lai. According to reporting from Daily Wire correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan, Trump said the chances of their freedom varied. Olohan continued:

President Donald Trump told reporters as he departed China that President Xi Jinping is considering releasing Pastor Ezra Jen — but things aren’t sounding as good for Jimmy Lai.

“I think he’s giving very serious consideration to the pastor,” Trump says of Pastor Ezra Jen. “He said he’s giving very serious consideration to him.”

“I discussed Jimmy,” POTUS said. “It’s a tougher one. I did bring it up. It’s a tough one. For him it’s a tougher one. He told me, and I don’t want to mislead anybody. He said Jimmy Lai is a tough one for him. Went through a lot, right or wrong, went through a lot. So he told me that would be a tough one. He said he’s going to strongly consider the pastor.”

NEW: President Donald Trump told reporters as he departed China that President Xi Jinping is considering releasing Pastor Ezra Jen — but things aren't sounding as good for Jimmy Lai. "I think he's giving very serious consideration to the pastor," Trump says of Pastor Ezra Jen.… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 15, 2026

Jin was arrested in October after Chinese authorities cracked down on an underground Protestant church. Lai, who’s recognized as a prominent voice in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, was arrested in 2020 for fraud and allegedly colluding with foreign organizations. He spent the next few years in and out of prison after his bond was granted and revoked on multiple occasions, and he was handed additional charges while incarcerated for his continued pro-democracy efforts. This past February, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Back in 2024, however, Trump claimed Lai’s freedom would be easy to attain. In an interview clip brought up by Christopher Hale of the “Letters from Leo” Substack, Trump effectively guaranteed he’d get Lai out of prison, saying.

“Hundred percent, yes,” Trump said in reference to his ability to free Lai. He later added that Lai would “be easy to get out.”

In October 2024, Donald Trump said he would “100%” get Catholic activist Jimmy Lai out of jail. “He’ll be easy to get out.” https://t.co/MVVCnYw9Ps pic.twitter.com/hO6aNCp58G — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) May 15, 2026

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