One America News Network Fires Matt Gaetz’s Producer Over Anti-Semitic Video

One America News Network fired Vish Burra, a producer for The Matt Gaetz Show, on Monday amid outcry over the virulently anti-Semitic video Burra shared last Friday.

According to The Wrap, network bigwigs “found his comments ‘highly offensive’ and ‘antisemitic.'”

In a response to Susan Lebovitz-Edelman, a conservative donor critical of The Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts’s handling of Tucker Carlson’s friendly interview with Nick Fuentes, Burra posted the video alongside the caption, “You’re not gonna be able to run and hide for long Susan ‘Suzy’ Lebovitz-Edelman. Your blood money can only buy so much ‘loyalty’.”

The video shows a man that looks like Burra approaching a door labeled “Scheming Room” adorned with Stars of David. “Suzy, James, I know what you’re up to in there. Open up!” he says. When he busts into the room and flips on a light above the bugs — who are gathered behind a table stacked with cash — they begin to sizzle under the light and screech.

"You're not gonna be able to run and hide for long Susan 'Suzy' Lebovitz-Edelman. Your blood money can only buy so much 'loyalty'" – Vish Burra, @NYYRC board chairman & producer of @mattgaetz's @OANN show, replying to @suzylebo with a video depicting Jews as scheming cockroaches pic.twitter.com/bnZdyePa9Z — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) November 14, 2025

Matt Gaetz, Burra’s old boss and the former congressman who allegedly paid a homeless 17-year-old girl to have sex with him, tried to do damage control over the weekend, but his effort to save Burra’s job proved as successful as his bid to lead the Department of Justice.

“My producer Vish Burra posted something dumb this week. He knew it was dumb and quickly deleted it. I too have posted dumb things on social media without thinking – some I’ve deleted, some I haven’t. And I’ve had to pay some consequences along the way. Vish will too. I’m not the internet hall monitor of any of my coworkers (thankfully.) I can say on the Matt Gaetz Show we do not believe in applying bigotry to any group of people, no matter where they live or how they worship,” declared Gaetz on X Saturday.

My producer Vish Burra posted something dumb this week. He knew it was dumb and quickly deleted it. I too have posted dumb things on social media without thinking – some I’ve deleted, some I haven’t. And I’ve had to pay some consequences along the way. Vish will too. I’m not… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 15, 2025

Despite Gaetz’s claim otherwise, his show has become a breeding ground for anti-Israel commentary and arguably anti-Semitism in recent days.