‘Legend’ or ‘Disgrace?’ Nancy Pelosi Draws Passionate Mixed Reactions for Ripping Up Trump’s SOTU Speech

By Ken MeyerFeb 5th, 2020, 8:18 am

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to have grabbed some of President Donald Trump’s spotlight by ripping up his State of the Union Speech speech just after it ended.

Seeing as the president’s speech came amidst a what appears to be a soon-to-end impeachment proceeding,  many wondered about just how Trump and Pelosi would interact with one other in their first face-to-face encounter for months. While its still in question whether it was intentional or not, Trump declined to shake the Pelosi’s hand at the start of the address, and when he was finished, she stood up behind him and ripped her copy of the speech to pieces.

Pelosi’s actions drew instant notice and they dominated the political conversations following the event. Many observers decried the speaker’s actions as bad form, calling it a disrespectful “tantrum” and proof of her frustration that Trump is most likely about to be acquitted by the Senate over the Ukraine scandal.

Others, however, praised Pelosi by calling it a bold move and dismissing the outrage against her after everything Trump has done to degrade America’s political discourse.

