Right before he delivered his State of the Union address tonight, President Donald Trump greeted all the lawmakers in the room — but as many noticed right away, he did not shake Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand.

As the moment played out on CNN, Jake Tapper noticed and remarked, “It looks like she went to shake his hand and he did not — he did not take it.”

And the snub, whether intentional or not, did not go unnoticed on social media:

No Trump handshake for Pelosi pic.twitter.com/7SFqtrTczM — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 5, 2020

The president presented his speech to @SpeakerPelosi but he ignored her outstretched hand for the customary handshake. pic.twitter.com/Rc4wxeNn4f — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) February 5, 2020

Did Trump snub the Nancy Pelosi handshake on purpose? pic.twitter.com/qI9sy7BZA6 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 5, 2020

