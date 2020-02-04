comScore

WATCH: Trump Snubs Handshake With Pelosi Before SOTU Address

By Josh FeldmanFeb 4th, 2020, 9:21 pm

Right before he delivered his State of the Union address tonight, President Donald Trump greeted all the lawmakers in the room — but as many noticed right away, he did not shake Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand.

As the moment played out on CNN, Jake Tapper noticed and remarked, “It looks like she went to shake his hand and he did not — he did not take it.”

And the snub, whether intentional or not, did not go unnoticed on social media:

