comScore

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump’s ‘Dirty’ State of the Union Speech

By Aidan McLaughlinFeb 4th, 2020, 10:44 pm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech at the conclusion of his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The event was marked by concurrent spectacles. Trump’s speech, a typical cocktail of hardline immigration invective and boasts about the economy, also featured the president awarding a schoolgirl with a scholarship, presenting Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and reuniting a military family.

[Watch: Rush Limbaugh Gets Emotional as Trump Presents Him With Medal of Freedom]

Pelosi also put on a show. After Trump appeared to snub her attempt at a handshake, she was an animated presence behind the president during his 90 minute speech. She shook her head at times, and at one point — when Trump claimed Democrats want to grant health care to undocumented immigrants — she twice mouthed “that’s not true.”

And then, at the end of the address, Pelosi tore up her copy.

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

When asked by an ABC News reporter why tore up the speech, Pelosi replied, “It was such a dirty speech.”

Watch that moment above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Aidan McLaughlin - Editor in Chief

Aidan McLaughlin is the Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: [email protected] Ask for Signal. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin

You may also like: