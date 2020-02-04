House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech at the conclusion of his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The event was marked by concurrent spectacles. Trump’s speech, a typical cocktail of hardline immigration invective and boasts about the economy, also featured the president awarding a schoolgirl with a scholarship, presenting Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and reuniting a military family.

[Watch: Rush Limbaugh Gets Emotional as Trump Presents Him With Medal of Freedom]

Pelosi also put on a show. After Trump appeared to snub her attempt at a handshake, she was an animated presence behind the president during his 90 minute speech. She shook her head at times, and at one point — when Trump claimed Democrats want to grant health care to undocumented immigrants — she twice mouthed “that’s not true.”

And then, at the end of the address, Pelosi tore up her copy.

When asked by an ABC News reporter why tore up the speech, Pelosi replied, “It was such a dirty speech.”

Asked why she ripped up Trump’s speech, @SpeakerPelosi said because it was “a courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech.” — Mary Bruce (@marykbruce) February 5, 2020

Watch that moment above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]