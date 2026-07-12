Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) died on Saturday at the age of 71 from a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a statement released by his office.

The conservative lawmaker’s office shared the following message on X:

On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.

NBC News reported, “Emergency personnel responded to a call for ‘cardiac arrest’ at Graham’s Capitol Hill home on Saturday night, according to police scanner audio.”

Graham was first elected to the Senate in late 2002. He was reelected three times since then — in 2008, 2014, and 2020 — and recently won South Carolina’s GOP primary.

The senator was one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress and has fully backed the president’s war against Iran.

He urged the president to attack the country before Operation Epic Fury was launched in February — and even had “Make Iran Great Again” hats made in an obvious nod to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rallying cry.

Graham recently predicted Trump would “obliterate” Iran if the country’s theocratic leaders dared mess with the Strait of Hormuz. That prediction may now be put to the test, after Iran attacked a ship on Saturday and the U.S. launched multiple strikes in response.

Trump honored Graham in a post on Truth Social early on Sunday morning.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” Trump posted. “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!”

The president added, “DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!”

Graham had just returned to the States on Friday following a trip to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Graham for coming to his country in a post on X — and noted it was Graham’s 10th trip there.

“I’m grateful to Lindsey for recognizing our warriors,” Zelensky posted. “The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the greater the chances that diplomacy will ultimately succeed.”

Graham was set to appear on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning.

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