Lindsey Graham Predicts Trump Will ‘Obliterate’ Iran If Strait of Hormuz Is Messed With

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shared a few predictions during an interview on Face the Nation on Sunday — including his belief that President Donald Trump will “obliterate” Iran if it dares contest American control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Graham told host Margaret Brennan that would happen after a few other predictions play out.

The conservative senator started off by saying he felt the Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Iran was “problematic,” but that he believed diplomacy was worth a shot.

“Let’s try a diplomatic solution,” Graham said, “[but] I think it’s going to fail.”

He then asked “What happens next?” Graham answered his own question by saying that he believes that Trump will “take the Strait of Hormuz over by force.”

The U.S. “will control the Strait of Hormuz, we’ll charge a fee for all those who go through to pay for the operation, and we’re going to expand the Abraham Accords” to include Saudi Arabia by the end of 2026, Graham continued.

“And if Iran contests control of the Strait of Hormuz by the United States, we will obliterate them,” Graham added.

His interview comes after Graham has been one of Trump’s biggest supporters when it comes to the Iran war. A month before Operation Epic Fury started, Graham urged Trump to kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — and also got Trump to sign his Make Iran Great Again baseball cap.

Graham’s interview also coincided with Vice President JD Vance heading to Switzerland in an attempt to hammer out a peace deal with Iran on Sunday.

Trump told Fox News earlier in the day that if Iranian leaders shuts down the Strait of Hormuz, they will pay for it with their lives.

“You close it, and you won’t have a country,” Trump told Iranian leaders by phone, according to correspondent Trey Yingst. “You won’t even make it back to your f*cking country.”

Watch above via CBS.

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