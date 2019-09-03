McKrae Game, a 51-year-old South Carolina man who founded one of the largest gay conversion therapy programs, came out as gay last week.

In an interview with the Charleston Post and Courier, Game opened up about his sexuality and condemned his past work creating the Hope for Wholeness ministries program in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“Conversion therapy is not just a lie, but it’s very harmful, because it’s false advertising,” said Game, who was fired from the organization he founded two years ago.

“I was a religious zealot that hurt people,” he told the Post and Courier while discussing a recent meeting with a victim of Game’s faith-based conversion therapy center. “People said they attempted suicide over me and the things I said to them. People, I know, are in therapy because of me. Why would I want that to continue?”

Game also apologized for his past life and admitted to full responsibility for harm done to victims of Hope for Wholeness, saying, “I created it all. We have harmed generations of people.”

While 18 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have taken measures to bar conversion therapy programs from operating, the practice remains legal and ongoing in South Carolina and other Bible Belt states.

