‘Don’t Gaslight People!’ Mika Brzezinski Slams Chris Murphy’s MAGA-Like Dismissal of Dem Candidate’s ‘Deal Breaker’ Tweets

Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski slammed Senator Chris Murphy’s (D-CT) apparent refusal to condemn old and now-deleted “deal breaker” tweets by Democratic House nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier as MAGA-like gaslighting.

Chevalier, a self-described Democratic socialist endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, is facing scrutiny over a series of deleted social media posts made between 2018 and 2022, including posts promoting alternative theories about the origins of Covid-19, referring to former Vice President Kamala Harris with an expletive, and calling former President Joe Biden a “rapist.”

Following her victory, she told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi she regretted the posts.

On Monday’s Morning Joe, however, Brzezinski slammed Murphy for having pushed back on the controversy when asked about the tweets during an interview on Sunday’s Meet the Press. Murphy said the Democratic Party has to have a “real contest of ideas.”

After rolling back the clip of the senator’s comments, the host then profiled a rebuttal of Murphy by her husband, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough, posted to X, in which he urged Democrats to “call out crazy” within their own party.

Brzezinski then reacted herself, beginning: “This is going to be an interesting issue, actually, for candidates on both sides of the aisle, because they’re now many of them are old enough to have passed tweets and ridiculous statements, and voters are going to have to decide what the line is. What’s the deal breaker in this case?”

“I think it’s pretty clear, some of these statements are complete deal breakers, and it’s not hard to say. It’s just not hard to say,” she said.

Rounding on Murphy, comparing his stance to that diehard MAGA supporters’ refusal to criticize President Donald Trump, she continued: “And one of the most frustrating thing about Trump’s first presidency and his second, and folks who chose to vote for Trump the first time and then vote for him a second time, and then act shocked about the cruelty of the mass deportations, or to act shocked about the tariffs, or to say, ‘Well, I haven’t been watching the news. I don’t know about that one!’ That is like the most gaslighting experience one can ever, ever see throughout this entire political cycle or cycles because pretending you haven’t seen it is impossible – it’s an out.”

“And now to see a Democrat doing it – and I like, we both love Chris Murphy, we think he’s a great guy and serves our country. But don’t gaslight people!” she followed. “I mean, this story is out there.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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