Trump Touts ‘Fantastic Job We Did’ on Great American State Fair, Slams Predecessors in Early Morning Social Post

President Donald Trump lavished praise on his team — and himself — on Monday morning over the Great American State Fair taking place on the National Mall this month.

Posting to Truth Social just before 6:30 a.m. ET, the president said the event, which began on June 25, was crowded “with happy people,” despite reports of the contrary.

“Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?” Trump asked in the post.

In an attack at both of his predecessors, Trump added: “Ask yourself this simple question, “DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?” THE ANSWER IS NO!”

The Washington Post has reported various problems with the fair since it began, including power outages, less-than-desirable crowds, and melted ice cream.

The 16-day Great American State Fair, held in conjunction with America’s 250th anniversary, will continue through July 4 weekend and end on July 10.

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