Marianne Williamson Bites Back After Karine Jean-Pierre Laughs Off 2024 Campaign: ‘This is the Democratic Party?’

Marianne Williamson blasted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she laughed off the self help author’s 2024 campaign.

At a White House press conference this week, Jean-Pierre was asked about Williamson beating President Joe Biden in officially announcing a 2024 campaign, and the press secretary dismissed the seeming challenge, joking about needing a “crystal ball” to read Williamson’s “aura.”

Williamson made a name for herself not just as an author, but also as Oprah Winfrey’s one-time spiritual advisor. In a Twitter video posted Tuesday, Williamson said she was “sad” to see Jean-Pierre’s mocking:

I was so sad to see the commentary from the president’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, about me, about crystal balls, which I’ve never spoken or written about, and auras, which I’ve never spoken or written about. And just speaking so derivatively and in such mocking terms about someone who is running for president of the United States, and as a woman. And this is the Democratic Party?

Williamson complimented Biden as a “nice man,” but said Jean-Pierre’s comments indicate the White House “doesn’t share my commitment to the high ground.”

The author, who previously ran an unsuccessful long shot campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, argued the press secretary’s mocking was meant to push her “out of the conversation.”

They might think it’s a joke, but there’s nothing amusing about people going bankrupt from medical debt or children going to bed hungry. https://t.co/HPTVA01siV https://t.co/EmrTEkYkn1 pic.twitter.com/HK0TUPFT3s — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 7, 2023

“This is not just about me. They’re not just telling me to get away, flick her off like a mosquito,” she said. “It’s is about you. It’s about anyone who, first of all I think, has faith and takes faith seriously — or is it just about any woman who speaks out of turn?”

