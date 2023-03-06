Karine Jean-Pierre Laughs Off Question About Biden Challenger Marianne Williamson: ‘If I Could Feel Her Aura’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was all laughs when asked about Marianne William’s long shot 2024 run at a Monday press conference.

Asked if President Joe Biden was “frustrated” or “annoyed” that Democrat Williamson announced her candidacy before he officially could, Jean-Pierre joked she didn’t have a magic 8-ball to feel Williamson’s “aura.”

Williamson rose to fame as the one-time spiritual advisor to Oprah Winfrey. She is also a self-help author who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020.

“I’m just not tracking that. I mean, if I had a — what is it called? A little globe here, a crystal ball, I could tell you. A magic 8-ball, whatever,” Jean-Pierre joked, she and the press room breaking into laughter.

Jean-Pierre mentioned Williamson’s “aura,” but said she had nothing to share on the president’s feelings towards the first official 2024 challenger from his own party.

“If I could feel her aura,” the press secretary said, laughing. “I just don’t have anything to share on that.”

Williamson officially announced her campaign over the weekend where she took subtle digs at Biden’s administration.

“There are people in this town who have the solutions. There are people all over this country who have the solutions, but the people who are in power do not have the solutions or do not deeply support the solutions and people who do have the solutions do not have the power,” she said. “Once again, let the people get in there, we’ll handle it from here.”

