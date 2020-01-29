comScore

Mike Bloomberg Confuses America With Surreal ‘Big Gay Ice Cream’ Ad

By Charlie NashJan 29th, 2020, 11:03 am

Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg appeared in a bizarre 10-second video Tuesday evening, during which he ate a tiny spoonful of ice cream and declared, “Big Gay Ice Cream is the best!” — shouting out the famed New York City ice cream parlor.

“Where is my ice cream?” Bloomberg questioned at the start of the video, before a tub is handed to him. “Ah, thank you.”

Bloomberg then scooped up a tiny amount of ice cream, put it in his mouth, and declared, “Mmm. Big Gay Ice Cream is the best!”

The ad truly confounded viewers on Twitter.

“lol, great use of a hundred million dollars,” responded Jacobin staff writer Luke Savage, referencing the fact that Bloomberg has reportedly spent more than $250 million on advertising for his presidential run.

The video confused many others too, with no one quite sure of its purpose — whether is was meant as an ad for Big Gay Ice Cream, or for Bloomberg 2020.

The Bloomberg 2020 campaign has engaged in a string of bizarre PR stunts recently.

After being left off of the debate stage earlier this month, Bloomberg’s official campaign Twitter account posted a picture of the billionaire’s face morphed into a meatball, along with other absurdities.

A day later, after being asked about the meatball photo on The View, Bloomberg simply declared, “I don’t know, I like meatballs.”

