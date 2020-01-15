2020 Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg addressed a series of bizarre debate night posts on his official campaign’s Twitter account in an appearance on The View, Wednesday.

“You weren’t on the debate stage, but interestingly you still made some news last night because your campaign Twitter feed was sending out some strange, some of them funny, tweets,” declared co-host Abby Huntsman, to which Bloomberg replied, “What? I didn’t see anything.”

After Huntsman displayed a photo posted by the campaign of Bloomberg’s face morphed into a meatball, the billionaire responded, “I don’t know, I like meatballs.”

Test your political knowledge:

SPOT THE MEATBALL THAT LOOKS LIKE MIKE. pic.twitter.com/CkzdgwpzdI — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Bloomberg then attributed the posts to “young people running the social media part of the campaign having some fun.”

“You just have to relax,” he continued. “Everybody’s so serious.”

The bizarre Twitter posts also included references to rap star Pitbull, TikTok, clams casino, and scratchcards lottery tickets.

WHICH @pitbull SONG SHOULD PRESIDENT BLOOMBERG ENTER A ROOM TO INSTEAD OF “HAIL TO THE CHIEF”? — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

In a Bloomberg Adminstration, there will be no tweeting from the Oval Office. Just an aggressive number of TikToks. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Last year alone, Mike spent over $200 million dollars on scratch-off lottery tickets. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Mike has eaten clams casino for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day for the past 30 years. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Watch above via The View.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]