Mike Bloomberg Addresses Campaign Tactics on The View: ‘I Like Meatballs’

By Charlie NashJan 15th, 2020, 11:49 am

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg addressed a series of bizarre debate night posts on his official campaign’s Twitter account in an appearance on The View, Wednesday.

“You weren’t on the debate stage, but interestingly you still made some news last night because your campaign Twitter feed was sending out some strange, some of them funny, tweets,” declared co-host Abby Huntsman, to which Bloomberg replied, “What? I didn’t see anything.”

After Huntsman displayed a photo posted by the campaign of Bloomberg’s face morphed into a meatball, the billionaire responded, “I don’t know, I like meatballs.”

Bloomberg then attributed the posts to “young people running the social media part of the campaign having some fun.”

“You just have to relax,” he continued. “Everybody’s so serious.”

The bizarre Twitter posts also included references to rap star Pitbull, TikTok, clams casino, and scratchcards lottery tickets.

Watch above via The View.

