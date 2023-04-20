Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox LA anchor Elex Michaelson he supports efforts to remove pills used in abortions from the market in an interview aired on Thursday.

“We also talked about abortion rights in a week where the Supreme Court is considering the fate of mifepristone, the most common pill used in abortions,” Michaelson noted in a segment on the interview.

“Do you think that mifepristone and some of these pills that result in abortions should be illegal around the country?” he then asked Pence.

“Well, Elex said I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it. The reality is that 20 years ago, the FDA exceeded its authority in approving the abortion pill. And at the end of the day, I, I fully support efforts to take the abortion pill off the market. I think I’m pro-life, but I also believe that it’s caused great harm for women around the country,” Pence replied.

Pence’s response makes him one of the most high-profile Republican leaders to come out in favor of the court removing the abortion pill nationwide.

Pence’s comments come the same day as House GOP leaders distanced themselves from the possibility of a national abortion ban.

“It works through committee. The Supreme Court has made that decision. It goes to the states, the states will take up that issue,” Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CS) said during a press conference when asked about any legislation regarding a national ban.

“This is a federal system. We live in a Constitutional republic. Under that system, the states are supposed to know best,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) told the Hill, when asked on the topic Thursday.

