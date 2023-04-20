Kellyanne Conway Says DeSantis ‘Spends Way too Much Time on the Culture Wars,’ Adds ‘Trump’s in His Head’

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is overly fixated on culture war issues and claimed former President Donald Trump is “in his head.”

DeSantis is seen as a likely challenger to Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Conway spoke with fellow Trump administration alum and Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Thursday about the state of the race.

The host reiterated a point he made on Wednesday’s Kudlow, which is DeSantis is “obsessed” with waging rhetorical and legal war against the Walt Disney Company after it publicly opposed Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill” last year that DeSantis supported. Kudlow noted DeSantis trails Trump in the polls by a lot.

“Trump is running against DeSantis,” he said. “Meanwhile, in my view, Desantis is running against Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. And I think that’s a huge mistake, and his obsession here I think is really damaging him.”

Conway agreed and praised DeSantis’s tenure as governor, but dinged him over his attention to cultural issues.

“He’s wasted five and a half months,” she said. “I think we’ll look at the period of time between November and May – six months, Larry – and say, ‘What in the world happened?’ Desantis and Trump flipped places within the polls.”

She added, “He spends way too much time on the culture wars, and that begins with Disney and includes many other things. Woke is important, but you can’t have that as a replacement for a bold, growth-centric economic plan.”

Conway said DeSantis made a “big mistake” by trying to outflank Trump and that he should focus instead on portraying himself as an alternative to President Joe Biden, who is expected to run for reelection.

“He should’ve come out and said, ‘I’m an alternative to Biden,'” she said. “He would’ve transported himself into a general election place. And he didn’t do that. Trump’s in his head.”

“Trump’s in his head,” Kudlow agreed. “So is Mickey Mouse.”

