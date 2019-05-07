Nadler Threatens to Hold Don McGahn in Contempt If He Doesn’t Comply With Subpoena

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler is threatening to hold former White House counsel in contempt if he does not comply with the committee’s subpoena.

The White House is blocking McGahn from testifying and providing documents to the committee.

Nadler sent McGahn a letter and says again he must comply with the subpoena:

I fully expect that the Committee will hold Mr. McGahn in contempt if he fails to appear before the Committee, unless the White House secures a court order directing otherwise.

He also says that “there is no valid executive privilege invocation that could be asserted in good faith regarding the subject of the Special Counsel’s investigation and report.”

[image via screengrab]

