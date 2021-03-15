Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is facing mounting calls for him to resign for the alleged misreporting of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and the accusations of sexual harassment — both Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), plus many state legislators, have publicly called for him to go — but New York voters haven’t yet completely given up on him.

A new poll by Siena College, a private college in the Albany area, showed that 50 percent of New York voters did not think Cuomo should resign immediately, 35 percent said he should, and 15 percent were unsure. The poll was conducted from March 8 through 12 and has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percent.

“It’s a mix of good news and bad news for embattled Governor Cuomo,” politics reporter Dan Merica told CNN Newsroom anchor Briana Keilar, explaining that the 50 percent who didn’t think he should resign yet was “a good number for the governor who is asking voters to wait and hear about the investigations before they decide on whether he should resign.”

However, Merica continued, the issue of whether Cuomo should run for re-election was far less sunny for the governor. Cuomo could potentially run for a fourth term in 2022, but only 34 percent of New Yorkers said they would vote for him again, and 52 percent would prefer someone else.

Specifically regarding the allegations against him, 57 percent were satisfied with how Cuomo had handled them, and 32 percent were not.

President Joe Biden, Merica noted, had said that he wanted to wait to see how the investigations play out, and “right now it does seem like Cuomo has some partial trust of the New York people.”

“I’m sure he’s reading that and feels there is breathing room,” replied Keilar.

“A little bit,” said Merica.

