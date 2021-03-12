JUST IN: Top House Democrats Join Chairman Nadler in Demanding Cuomo Resign

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jamaal Bowman released a joint statement calling for Andrew Cuomo to resign from office on Friday. The two members of Congress join Rep. Jerry Nadler, who had minutes before called on the governor to step down.

The New York Governor is embroiled in a number of scandals, but the most recent allegation of inappropriate groping of an aide in the governor’s mansion appears to have broken the dam of support within his own party.

The joint statement references sexual assault allegations against Cuomo and the alleged coverup of Covid-19 nursing home death figures. The entire New York delegation has joined in the call for the resignation, including Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Rep. Grace Meng, Rep. Nydia Velasquez, and Rep. Yvette Clark.

“Unfortunately, the Governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault,” the statement from Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman reads. “There is also the extensive report from the Attorney General that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature.”

Read the full statement below:

Joint Statement from Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Bowman on New York State Leadership WASHINGTON — On Friday morning, Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released the following statement calling for Governor Cuomo’s resignation. ‘This week, the second sexual assault allegation and the sixth harassment allegation was leveled against Governor Cuomo. The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming. and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration’s staff. These allegations have all been consistent and highly-detailed. and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts. “Unfortunately, the Governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault. There is also the extensive report from the Attorney General that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature. As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives. we believe these women, we believe the reporting. we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.”

