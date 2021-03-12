BREAKING: Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand Call for Cuomo to Resign

Both of New York’s Democratic senators are now calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said in a joint statement Friday, “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

NEWS: Schumer and Gillibrand want Cuomo gone, breaking their silence pic.twitter.com/Y3J7okqvCa — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 12, 2021

Their statement comes on the heels of several prominent House Democrats — including New York congress members like Jerrold Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — also saying Cuomo should resign, following accusations of sexual harassment from multiple women against the governor.

Cuomo has said he won’t be stepping down and tried to invoke “cancel culture” in responding to those calls earlier.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]