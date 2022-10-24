Newsmax Pushes Trump PAC Spokesperson on Limited Support For GOP Candidates This Cycle

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba, who was also recently named spokesperson for Trump’s political action committee MAGA, Inc, joined Newsmax on Monday and was questioned as to why MAGA, Inc has not spent more during this election cycle.

“So, Alina, there’s been some criticism that money wasn’t spent sooner. For example, the Congressional Leadership Fund has spent over 200 million and the Senate Leadership Fund has spent close to that. You all have 100 million in the bank right now. So why has it taken longer? And are you spending, planning on spending more in the final 14 days here?” Habba was asked by co-anchor Lyndsay Keith.

“Listen, the reality is we’ve spent $9 million in the last two weeks alone. Right. That’s not a small amount of money,” Habba replied in a clip flagged online by journalist Aaron Rupar.

“So we’re going to go and spend as much as we need to to get these people over the finish line. But there’s a lot of things that we’re not talking about here. Remember, Donald Trump has been out on the ground in rallies where he’s getting a lot of people that are first time attendees, people that have never voted,” Habba continued, adding:

I think it’s a third amount of people that are going to these rallies. Hundreds of thousands of people have attended and this is where the value is. So, yes, we are spending money. But don’t forget, there’s something else. We have Donald Trump who’s leading in the polls for the GOP. He’s helping push these people. He’s helping get their message out. And that is invaluable. And I think that if we ignore that, then, yes, if you look at somewhere where we don’t have a spokesperson on the Democrat side, you’ve got somebody who’s licking ice cream. You know, then then of course, it looks different. But we’re going to spend we’re going to keep spending money. We’re going to make sure everybody gets to where they need to be on November eight. But more importantly, we’ve got to get people out and voting. And I think Donald Trump is the best voice for that. He is the strongest leader to do that. And he’s the one that’s getting everybody out there. And that is what we need.

Watch the full clip above via Newsmax

