Rapper and actor Ice Cube — also known as O’Shea Jackson — shot back at President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump after he posted a fake photo of the rapper wearing a Trump 2020 hat.

Trump posted the doctored photo of Cube and fellow rapper 50 Cent wearing Trump 2020 hats on Tuesday, which Twitter quickly flagged as “manipulated media.”

Cube soon shot back, responding, “N*gga please…” which prompted Trump to delete the tweet.

The rapper faced criticism recently after it was reported that he had been advising the Trump campaign on its plan for Black America.

“Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan,” tweeted Trump senior adviser Katrina Pierson last week. “Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

Amid the criticism, however, Ice Cube explained, “Facts: I put out the CWBA [Contract With Black America]. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

“Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us,” he continued. “They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan. https://t.co/xFIXXpOs8B — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

50 Cent faced similar criticism after he appeared to endorse Trump in response to Biden’s tax plans.

Pierson commented, “I guess 50 cent don’t want to end up 20 cent.”

I guess 50 cent don’t want to end up 20 cent. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/bqAOprgOlP — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 19, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]